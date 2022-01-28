PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PepperLime Health Acquisition is based in San Francisco, California.

