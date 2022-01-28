PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 11.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $846,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

