Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

PCCTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.