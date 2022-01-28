Permission Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $325,332.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $325,332.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,847,761,140 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

