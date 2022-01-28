Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.73) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.44).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,360.81 ($31.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,726.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,764.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

