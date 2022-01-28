Peseta Digital (PTD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,541.00

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Peseta Digital has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Peseta Digital has a market cap of $320,431.78 and $1,541.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peseta Digital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peseta Digital using one of the exchanges listed above.

