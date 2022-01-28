Peter Truscott Purchases 30,000 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,662.71).

LON CRST traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 306.80 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 978,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,329. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £788.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

