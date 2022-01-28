Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 7,716 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,952,839.84.

PEY stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.99. 967,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,107. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

