Phantasma Market Cap Reaches $177.90 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004533 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $177.90 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.31 or 0.99964385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00077970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00509629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

