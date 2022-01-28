Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70. 24,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

