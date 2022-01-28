PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, an increase of 401.5% from the December 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
Featured Article: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.