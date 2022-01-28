PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, an increase of 401.5% from the December 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

