Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. 217,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

