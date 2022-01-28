Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Down 4.6%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.17. 26,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 801,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

