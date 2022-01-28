Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Up 385.7% in January

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAX opened at $9.91 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.