Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 180,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,012,320 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.64.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.