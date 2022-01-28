Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 72898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £584.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

