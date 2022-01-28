Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $389,378.71 and $10,446.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.