PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 264.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,948. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,747.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.