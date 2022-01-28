PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 264.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,948. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
