PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

PMX stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

