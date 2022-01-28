PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.