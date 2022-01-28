Pinkcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,290.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,290.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00253103 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,644,899 coins and its circulating supply is 434,384,463 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

