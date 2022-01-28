Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.