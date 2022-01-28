Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.49

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 12493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Pinterest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.