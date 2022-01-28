Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 731,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPSI stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.