Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First BanCorp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First BanCorp.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBP. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 79.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

