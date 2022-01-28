Piper Sandler Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.85 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.