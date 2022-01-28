Piper Sandler Comments on Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,862. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $477.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

