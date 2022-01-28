Piper Sandler Comments on UMB Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

