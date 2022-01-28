Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

NYSE:LPI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.