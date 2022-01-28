Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

NYSE:OXY opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

