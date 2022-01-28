Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $445.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

