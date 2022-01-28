Piper Sandler Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $283.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.54.

V opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 645.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

