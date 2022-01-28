Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NYSE:PGR opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

