Piper Sandler Weighs in on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.