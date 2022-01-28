Piper Sandler Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $15,811,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

