Piper Sandler Weighs in on SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

