Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

