Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $139.12 million and $240,051.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00240535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00079867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00101803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,858,391 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.