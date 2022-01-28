PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,577.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00240836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

