Playcent Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $981,873.56 and $37,653.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

