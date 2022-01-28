Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Tops $163,895.96

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $163,895.96 and $156.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

