PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 32,500 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 310,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

