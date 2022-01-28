PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 32,500 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 310,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
