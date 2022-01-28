Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Fisher Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Plexus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Plexus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

