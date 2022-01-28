Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lowered its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,047 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.69% of Plumas Bancorp worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PLBC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.