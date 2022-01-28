Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

