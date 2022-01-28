PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 4.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.05. 10,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

