PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 4.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.05. 10,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
