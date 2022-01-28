Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $618.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 2,223.55 ($30.00), with a volume of 407520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($30.22).

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,589.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,525.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

