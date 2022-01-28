Polis Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $37,993.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009261 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056239 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00361298 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

