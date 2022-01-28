Polkadot 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005875 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

