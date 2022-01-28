Polkamon 24-Hour Volume Hits $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

